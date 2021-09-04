Previous
LHG-6328- Beav-Breakfast on the go by rontu
Photo 1631

LHG-6328- Beav-Breakfast on the go

He seems to be seen very early in the mornings and after 8:15 in eve. This morning I saw the foliage moving he ate 2 leaves and then took the third on to go.
4th September 2021 4th Sep 21

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and title, love the details and sense of movement.
September 5th, 2021  
