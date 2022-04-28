Sign up
Photo 1822
LHG_9550RoseBreasted Grosbeak
Its hard to catch Mr Flashy dresser with the camera as I mostly see him on the feeders. Skittsh and the dang squirrel spooks him too. Glad to have 3 of them visited on they way through in their travels. 2 males and 1 female that I have seen
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
grosbeak
Diana
ace
I love this, especially your narrative :-)
April 29th, 2022
