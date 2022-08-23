Previous
LHG_5033-Hibicus bloom by rontu
Photo 1899

LHG_5033-Hibicus bloom

Our plant is intertwine and bllooms different colors.It sits near the hummingbird feeders but I rarely catch them stopping there.Enjoy each bloom but they only last one day.
23rd August 2022 23rd Aug 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Milanie ace
Beautifully presented
