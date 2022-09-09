Previous
Next
LHG_5835 Fluttering by rontu
Photo 1911

LHG_5835 Fluttering

Not taken in the yard but at the butterfly farm I visited. Heading to a different briair patch on saturday hoping for more is the weather is right.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Such a picture perfect capture with wonderful detail and tones.
September 9th, 2022  
Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇦☮️​ ace
Fabulous composition.
September 9th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Love this - fav
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise