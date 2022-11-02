Previous
LHG_7714First day out on the pond by rontu
LHG_7714First day out on the pond

We bravely let our little ducks out on the pond this morning. We had caught a hen of their breed and had ther in the pen with them. So far they are following the adult and taking well to the water.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Linda Godwin

@rontu
gloria jones ace
Great action shot
November 2nd, 2022  
