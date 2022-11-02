Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1943
LHG_7714First day out on the pond
We bravely let our little ducks out on the pond this morning. We had caught a hen of their breed and had ther in the pen with them. So far they are following the adult and taking well to the water.
2nd November 2022
2nd Nov 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Linda Godwin
@rontu
1943
photos
91
followers
65
following
532% complete
View this month »
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
1943
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
2nd November 2022 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducklings
,
kakhicampbells
gloria jones
ace
Great action shot
November 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close