Photo 2036
LHG_7553Limpkin in the morning light
I was fasinated to find several Limpkins on the water at the longhorn ranch. I heard them right after we set up our camp and did not take long to find them. This was taken in early morning light.
5th March 2023
5th Mar 23
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2036
photos
93
followers
65
following
Tags
limpkin
*lynn
ace
beautiful light and colors, fantastic timing and capture!
March 5th, 2023
Faye Turner
Great capture
March 5th, 2023
