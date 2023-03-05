Previous
LHG_7553Limpkin in the morning light

I was fasinated to find several Limpkins on the water at the longhorn ranch. I heard them right after we set up our camp and did not take long to find them. This was taken in early morning light.
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
*lynn ace
beautiful light and colors, fantastic timing and capture!
March 5th, 2023  
Faye Turner
Great capture
March 5th, 2023  
