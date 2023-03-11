Previous
LHG_7900 The look in her Eye by rontu
LHG_7900 The look in her Eye

Check out the Ospreys nest and the look in her eyes towards him. They keep bring sticks and spanish moss to the nest. Hope they are successfull. This was taken from my kayak at Saddelcreek.
11th March 2023 11th Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Amazing capture
March 12th, 2023  
KAL ace
Love this image! They do look like they are working as a team.
March 12th, 2023  
