Photo 2042
LHG_7900 The look in her Eye
Check out the Ospreys nest and the look in her eyes towards him. They keep bring sticks and spanish moss to the nest. Hope they are successfull. This was taken from my kayak at Saddelcreek.
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2042
photos
94
followers
65
following
559% complete
2035
2036
2037
2038
2039
2040
2041
2042
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
2nd March 2023 11:50am
Tags
ospreys
Corinne C
ace
Amazing capture
March 12th, 2023
KAL
ace
Love this image! They do look like they are working as a team.
March 12th, 2023
