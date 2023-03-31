Previous
LHG_9104 Hobbs army airfield sunset by rontu
Photo 2049

LHG_9104 Hobbs army airfield sunset

Sunset at Hobbs old army airfield in Hobbs New Mexico. It was very windy today and hard to travel but just before the sun got low it settled down.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Photo Details

