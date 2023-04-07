Previous
LHG_9779 Gambel`s Quail -SAQUARO NAT PARK West by rontu
Photo 2056

LHG_9779 Gambel`s Quail -SAQUARO NAT PARK West

We started out early this morning and were rewarded by seeing the Gambel`s Quail. Saw three in a convey on the ground and this male perched calling to the females below and around him.Taken in Saquaro Natl park west side.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Linda Godwin

Corinne C ace
A fabulous portrait of this regal bird!
April 7th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Neat bird!
April 7th, 2023  
