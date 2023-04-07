Sign up
Photo 2056
LHG_9779 Gambel`s Quail -SAQUARO NAT PARK West
We started out early this morning and were rewarded by seeing the Gambel`s Quail. Saw three in a convey on the ground and this male perched calling to the females below and around him.Taken in Saquaro Natl park west side.
7th April 2023
gambelsquail
saquaronp
Corinne C
ace
A fabulous portrait of this regal bird!
April 7th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Neat bird!
April 7th, 2023
