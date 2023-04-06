Previous
LHG_9566 Cactus Wren by rontu
LHG_9566 Cactus Wren

While at Saquaro National park east I wanted to find a cactus wren. On our morning hike at least we were successful in seeing 2 and a curved bill thrasher also.
6th April 2023 6th Apr 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
April 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous shot
April 7th, 2023  
