LHG_9367 Saquaro s from Cactus forest drive by rontu
Photo 2054

LHG_9367 Saquaro s from Cactus forest drive

I have made it into Arizona! Delayed for winds for 2 days and a flat on the jeep today but we did make it to Saquaro Nat park before the sun went down . I am doing the east side first.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
