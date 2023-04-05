Sign up
Photo 2054
LHG_9367 Saquaro s from Cactus forest drive
I have made it into Arizona! Delayed for winds for 2 days and a flat on the jeep today but we did make it to Saquaro Nat park before the sun went down . I am doing the east side first.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2054
photos
saquaro
