LHG_9735 After the sun goes down by rontu
After the sun went down the sky really light up seemed like 360all around me. It was exciting, this was a Saquaro Natl Park east.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
George ace
Beautiful.
April 10th, 2023  
