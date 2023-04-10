Previous
LHG_0184-As the sun comes up at Joshua Tree by rontu
LHG_0184-As the sun comes up at Joshua Tree

This was out first morning at Joshua Tree. Got started early at first light to make a hike before it gets hot.
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Dawn ace
A lovely sunrise and silhouette fav
April 10th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Great silhouette
April 10th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 10th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
This at the Joshua Tree National Park? We loved our drive through here! Magic photo! fav
April 11th, 2023  
