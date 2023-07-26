Sign up
Previous
Photo 2133
LHG_6041 Widow Skimmer
This is a male Widow Skimmer and I liked how I was able to get underneather and get a bit of the sky color for the background .
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
3
2
Tags
dragonflies
,
widowskimmer
,
odonates
Olwynne
Super shot
July 26th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured and lovely detail.
July 26th, 2023
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Terrific. Love the background colors.
July 26th, 2023
