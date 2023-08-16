Previous
LHG_7161 Hummer and hibiscus by rontu
LHG_7161 Hummer and hibiscus

I know its backlit I was on the wrong side at the time. I am wanting to catch them on the hibiscus I have to wait a little more.
16th August 2023 16th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Oh my gosh - awesome
August 16th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture.
August 16th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
very nicely done
August 16th, 2023  
Dave ace
I think it's an amazing shot a no d the lighting is beautiful.
August 16th, 2023  
