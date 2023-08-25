Previous
LHG_7683 Eastern Tiger swallowtail by rontu
LHG_7683 Eastern Tiger swallowtail

These guys seem to be loving the intense heat. This Eastern Tiger swallowtail found my lantana even if it is wilting in the afternoon heat.
25th August 2023 25th Aug 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning
August 25th, 2023  
