Previous
Photo 2161
LHG_7683 Eastern Tiger swallowtail
These guys seem to be loving the intense heat. This Eastern Tiger swallowtail found my lantana even if it is wilting in the afternoon heat.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
1
1
Tags
butterfly
,
easterntigerswallowtail
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning
August 25th, 2023
