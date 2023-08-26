LHG_7800 Hummers find first Pride of Barbados bloom

I was so in hopes it would bloom Before They left! On my trip to texas 2 years ago one of the ladys I met gave me some seeds from her Pride of Barabdos plant. I brought them home and grew this plant fron seeds and when I saw that it had developed what looked like a bud coming I was so hoping it would bloom while the hummingbirds are still here. It opened this morning. Only one of the cluster in the bloom but the little hummers found it the first morning,Yea!!