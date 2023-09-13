Previous
LHG_9558 Busy Beauty Fritillary by rontu
LHG_9558 Busy Beauty Fritillary

I was able to catch the gulf fritillary cruising even though I wish I had a little more space in front of the beauty.
13th September 2023 13th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Beautifully captured!
September 13th, 2023  
Kate ace
Great cruising' capture. You did well to get the whole butterfly in the frame despite the movement.
September 13th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
September 13th, 2023  
