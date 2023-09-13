Sign up
Previous
Photo 2178
LHG_9558 Busy Beauty Fritillary
I was able to catch the gulf fritillary cruising even though I wish I had a little more space in front of the beauty.
13th September 2023
13th Sep 23
3
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2178
photos
95
followers
67
following
Views
8
8
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2023 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Tags
butterfly
,
fritillary
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured!
September 13th, 2023
Kate
ace
Great cruising' capture. You did well to get the whole butterfly in the frame despite the movement.
September 13th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
September 13th, 2023
