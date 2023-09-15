Previous
LHG_8991 Spicebush caterpillar by rontu
Photo 2180

LHG_8991 Spicebush caterpillar

The caretaker at the briarpatch showed us this spicebush caterpillar. She explained about the sticky substance he uses to roll himself up in the leaf and what to look for.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
597% complete

Photo Details

