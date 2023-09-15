Sign up
Photo 2180
LHG_8991 Spicebush caterpillar
The caretaker at the briarpatch showed us this spicebush caterpillar. She explained about the sticky substance he uses to roll himself up in the leaf and what to look for.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Linda Godwin
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
9th September 2023 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
caterpillar
,
spicebush
