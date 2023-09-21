Previous
LHG_9709 Pride of Barbados plant
LHG_9709 Pride of Barbados plant

I am visiting and this plant is in one of the neighbors yard nearby where we are dog sitting. I have noticed the hummingbirds gathering around it. She got her seeds in Arizona and it dies down in winter and comes back in the spring here. I can only wish mine to get half that size as where I live mine is in a container and has to be brought in during cold months. I was told Pride of barbados also called mexican bird of paraidse and others say Peacock plant. Whatever one prefers its a glorious plant.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
Mags
It's beautiful and a splendid capture of it.
Corinne C
Beautiful!
Dawn
Lovely
