LHG_9709 Pride of Barbados plant

I am visiting and this plant is in one of the neighbors yard nearby where we are dog sitting. I have noticed the hummingbirds gathering around it. She got her seeds in Arizona and it dies down in winter and comes back in the spring here. I can only wish mine to get half that size as where I live mine is in a container and has to be brought in during cold months. I was told Pride of barbados also called mexican bird of paraidse and others say Peacock plant. Whatever one prefers its a glorious plant.