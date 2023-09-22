Previous
LHG_9665 Monarch by rontu
Photo 2187

LHG_9665 Monarch

This is another taken when I visited the briarpatch. I have been seeing a few coasting by the last few days where I am staying.
22nd September 2023 22nd Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
599% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Fabulous capture and closeup.
September 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise