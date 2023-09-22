Sign up
Previous
Photo 2187
LHG_9665 Monarch
This is another taken when I visited the briarpatch. I have been seeing a few coasting by the last few days where I am staying.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
butterfly
,
monarch
John Falconer
ace
Fabulous capture and closeup.
September 23rd, 2023
