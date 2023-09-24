Previous
LHG_9952Gulf Fritillary at perdido pass by rontu
LHG_9952Gulf Fritillary at perdido pass

I saw several butterflys right near the beach. Two gulf fritillaries pondered the plants near the patch of shade at the bridge for the pass. They can`t go any further south and stay on land.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Great focus and clarity!
September 24th, 2023  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
September 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
Fabulous detail, what a beauty. fav.
September 25th, 2023  
