Photo 2189
LHG_9952Gulf Fritillary at perdido pass
I saw several butterflys right near the beach. Two gulf fritillaries pondered the plants near the patch of shade at the bridge for the pass. They can`t go any further south and stay on land.
24th September 2023
24th Sep 23
Tags
butterfly
,
gulf
,
fritillary
Corinne C
ace
Great focus and clarity!
September 24th, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
September 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
Fabulous detail, what a beauty. fav.
September 25th, 2023
