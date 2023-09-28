Previous
LHG_0026 Pelican, Just before breaking the surface by rontu
Photo 2192

LHG_0026 Pelican, Just before breaking the surface

I usually get the splash after he dives in, finally I get one just before breaking the surface.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A spectacular capture
September 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise