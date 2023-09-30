Sign up
Previous
Photo 2195
LHG_0233 Black and white warbler at shell mound
Went to shell mound looking for migrants, rather quiet this morning. Found many fritillaries flitting through the flowers. Caught this black and white warbler on a log near the swamp area.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Photo Details
Tags
warbler
,
blackandwhitewarbler
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
So cute and lovely colors
September 30th, 2023
