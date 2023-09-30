Previous
LHG_0233 Black and white warbler at shell mound by rontu
LHG_0233 Black and white warbler at shell mound

Went to shell mound looking for migrants, rather quiet this morning. Found many fritillaries flitting through the flowers. Caught this black and white warbler on a log near the swamp area.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 30th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
So cute and lovely colors
September 30th, 2023  
