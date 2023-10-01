Previous
LHG_0256 Spotted sandpiper in mudflat by rontu
Photo 2196

LHG_0256 Spotted sandpiper in mudflat

Alone all by himself in the mudflat.
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and a wonderful reflection.
October 1st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely capture and reflection
October 1st, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great point of view and reflection!
October 1st, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Nice shot
October 1st, 2023  
