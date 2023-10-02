Sign up
Photo 2197
LHG_0262Eagle fly by at Fort Morgan
As I stood on the rocks at Fort Morgan overlooking the bay this high flyer happen to brighten my day.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Linda Godwin
Tags
eagle
