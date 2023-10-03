Previous
LHG_0348 Sora by rontu
Photo 2198

LHG_0348 Sora

Taken from my kayak. We heard them and eased up without disturbing and they came out and showed themselves.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
The way the one leg is up makes him look like he is running.
October 8th, 2023  
