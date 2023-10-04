LHG_0338Sora in the marsh from my kayak

Previous
Really enjoyed my kayak trip out into the marsh. Saw 3 kinds of terns, many egrets and heron 2 osprey an eagle and several sora.
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
October 5th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
October 5th, 2023  
