Photo 2199
LHG_0458 Forester`s tern with fish
Paddleing out at fish river in weeks bay I got lucky with this Forester`s tern catching his nice fish.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
tern
,
weeksbay
Corinne C
ace
Wow great timing
October 6th, 2023
Dave
ace
Nice capture!
October 6th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 6th, 2023
