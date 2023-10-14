Previous
LHG_14891152 annular solar eclipse by rontu
LHG_14891152 annular solar eclipse

Here`s mine of the annular solar eclipse. This was the spot in texas we could get. We enjoyed the experience!! This was taken at right near the peak at our chosen spot,which apparently is a few miles off the center pathway.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
October 14th, 2023  
George ace
Amazing.
October 14th, 2023  
