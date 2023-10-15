Previous
LHG_2197Spotted deer in Texas AXIS deer by rontu
LHG_2197Spotted deer in Texas AXIS deer

I had not see these spotted deer before, so when I happened upon 5 of them they certainly got my attention. Later in the day I also saw a regular whitetailed deer as I walked the trail .
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Beautiful!
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Lovely creature capture!
October 17th, 2023  
