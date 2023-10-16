Sign up
Photo 2209
LHG_2188 Spotted deer in Texas
These does and one yearling really got my attention as their spotted. The Axis deer were introduced into hill country of Texas in 1932 for meat purposes. This was taken in Guadalope river state park
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
texas
,
deer
Corinne C
ace
So sweet!
October 17th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Super capture.
October 17th, 2023
