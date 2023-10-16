Previous
LHG_2188 Spotted deer in Texas by rontu
LHG_2188 Spotted deer in Texas

These does and one yearling really got my attention as their spotted. The Axis deer were introduced into hill country of Texas in 1932 for meat purposes. This was taken in Guadalope river state park
16th October 2023 16th Oct 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
So sweet!
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Super capture.
October 17th, 2023  
