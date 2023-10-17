Sign up
Photo 2210
LHG_2494Gray Fox at Guadalope River state park
I froze when I saw this gray fox this afternoon. Excited to be able to get off a few clicks before he turned and went in the underbrush.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Linda Godwin
365
texas
fox
guadalopestatepark
Jane Pittenger
What a thrill
October 18th, 2023
