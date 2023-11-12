LHG_1353Blue Metalmark

Previous
I was fortunate to be able to find the Blue Metalmark at Resca de la palm in the RGV. It is a very distinguished color and does look like its made of thin metal. The Blue Metalmark (Lasaia sula) is a smallish butterfly wing wpread about 1 1/4". The male is a striking metallic blue-green color, while the female is a checkered gray with black spots. I saw 2 females and 5 males all on the same Albizia bush.

It ranges from the Lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas, southward into Mexico and Central America.
John Falconer ace
Great photograph with commentary.
November 12th, 2023  
Mags ace
Fantastic capture!
November 12th, 2023  
Jesika
Beautiful butterfly and great capture
November 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
November 12th, 2023  
George ace
Superb capture.
November 12th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Wow beautiful!
November 12th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful colour
November 12th, 2023  
