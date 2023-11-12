LHG_1353Blue Metalmark -

I was fortunate to be able to find the Blue Metalmark at Resca de la palm in the RGV. It is a very distinguished color and does look like its made of thin metal. The Blue Metalmark (Lasaia sula) is a smallish butterfly wing wpread about 1 1/4". The male is a striking metallic blue-green color, while the female is a checkered gray with black spots. I saw 2 females and 5 males all on the same Albizia bush.



It ranges from the Lower Rio Grande Valley in Texas, southward into Mexico and Central America.

