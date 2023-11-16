Previous
LHG_5462 Does Disagreement by rontu
LHG_5462 Does Disagreement

On my trip to south Texas I visited a private ranch refuge. In the early morning we watched several deer come through the trail. These does seem to be having a bit of a disagreement.
Linda Godwin

@rontu
Ian George ace
Great capture.
November 16th, 2023  
