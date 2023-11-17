Previous
LHG_5463 Doe Upright by rontu
Photo 2239

LHG_5463 Doe Upright

This is the next shot I took, at least here I was able to get all of her in the frame. I had not seen them dnace and carry on like this before.
17th November 2023 17th Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
