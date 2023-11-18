Sign up
Previous
Photo 2240
LHG_7170 Road runner takes a drink
I had just got settled into the blind and we had just turned the water on very slighty and this happened quickly. I was in a lowered blind in back of the watering hole.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
3
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
2240
photos
100
followers
68
following
613% complete
View this month »
2233
2234
2235
2236
2237
2238
2239
2240
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Taken
29th October 2023 2:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
texas
,
roadrunner
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. And I like the reflections
November 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic capture
November 18th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
An amazing picture!
November 18th, 2023
