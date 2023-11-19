Sign up
Photo 2241
LHG_6660 Coyote side view
It was an exciteing morning I spent at a private refuge. While in the blind at the refuge several coyotes came by early in the morning. I was amazed how timid they were.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
2
2
Linda Godwin
@rontu
texas
,
coyote
,
martinrefuge
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
How wonderful to be able to experience this, lovely shot.
November 20th, 2023
