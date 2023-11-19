Previous
Next
LHG_6660 Coyote side view by rontu
Photo 2241

LHG_6660 Coyote side view

It was an exciteing morning I spent at a private refuge. While in the blind at the refuge several coyotes came by early in the morning. I was amazed how timid they were.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
How wonderful to be able to experience this, lovely shot.
November 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise