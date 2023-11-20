Previous
LHG_7254 Road runner by rontu
Photo 2241

LHG_7254 Road runner

This is a second road runner that came by the same watering hole. As you can tell from the other side of the water. I was able to watch 3 road runners in all that afternoon. They are certainly funny in their actions.
20th November 2023

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
November 20th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture and focus, I love waterdrops! amazing how they have to sit to drink.
November 20th, 2023  
