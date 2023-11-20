Sign up
Photo 2241
LHG_7254 Road runner
This is a second road runner that came by the same watering hole. As you can tell from the other side of the water. I was able to watch 3 road runners in all that afternoon. They are certainly funny in their actions.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
Linda Godwin
Tags
roadrunner
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
November 20th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and focus, I love waterdrops! amazing how they have to sit to drink.
November 20th, 2023
