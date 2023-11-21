Previous
LHG_5894 TwoCoyotes on ridge, Martin refuge smlszcrp by rontu
Photo 2243

LHG_5894 TwoCoyotes on ridge, Martin refuge smlszcrp

The coyotes would appear and stop here before coming any further. The morning light was right on them.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
