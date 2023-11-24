Previous
LHG_9595 Black bellied ducks in flight by rontu
LHG_9595 Black bellied ducks in flight

Black-bellied whistling ducks in flight over the water. Taken on my trip to RGV
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Christine Sztukowski ace
Impressive capture
November 26th, 2023  
amyK ace
Super shot
November 26th, 2023  
