Previous
Photo 2245
LHG_7783 Turkeys at Martin refuge
Happy Thanksgiving! These are Rio Grande turkeys standing tall and safe on the refuge. I have so much to be Thankful for and have recieved many Blessings!
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
2
1
Linda Godwin
Tags
turkeys
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely composition
November 23rd, 2023
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
November 23rd, 2023
