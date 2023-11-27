Sign up
Photo 2249
IMG_7743 high falls at deck
I don`t do much black and white.Since it turned out to be such a cold grey day it seemed like it was in B&W as we saw it thus I tried it. This one again taken with cell phone.
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
2
2
2242
2243
2244
2245
2246
2247
2248
2249
Tags
waterfalls
Mags
ace
Beautiful black and white.
November 27th, 2023
Kate
ace
Nicely captured. Gray days do lend themselves to B&W. We've been to High Falls a couple times, once when the waters were flowing powerfully.
November 27th, 2023
