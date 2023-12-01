Sign up
Photo 2253
LHG_6014 harris hawks landing
This is as the Alpha female is landing for the family gathering. The youngster is between her and Brigham. I was very excited to get the entire family!
1st December 2023
1st Dec 23
Linda Godwin
Tags
harrishawks
Milanie
ace
Really sharp
December 1st, 2023
Dave
ace
Beautiful shot!
December 1st, 2023
