Photo 2272
LHG_2504 Cardinal with sunlight in crest
The cardinal seems to be great natural ornament for a Christmas bird. Red and bright in the dull of December.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
17th October 2023 4:24pm
northerncardinal
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this handsome fellow.
December 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning capture
December 22nd, 2023
