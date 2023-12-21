Sign up
Photo 2271
LHG_2467 Pair of Northern Cardinals
The happy couple enjoying a morning drink. This one taken earlier while one my trip not in my yard.
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
cardinals
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful couple.
December 22nd, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
Beautifu;
ace
Beautifu;
December 22nd, 2023
