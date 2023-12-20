LHG_2324 Cardinal hanging out in the vine

Previous
The familiar and well loved Northern Cardinal.This bird is a popular motif on many bird-themed decorations, holiday cards, and is a natural ornament in the outdoors through my window.
Linda Godwin

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2023  
