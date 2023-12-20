Sign up
Photo 2270
LHG_2324 Cardinal hanging out in the vine
The familiar and well loved Northern Cardinal.This bird is a popular motif on many bird-themed decorations, holiday cards, and is a natural ornament in the outdoors through my window.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
1
1
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
cardinal
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2023
