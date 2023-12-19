Sign up
Photo 2269
LHG_1781 Cardinal on the wood perch
Continuing with my Cardinal shots I enjoyed taking.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Linda Godwin
@rontu
Tags
cardinal
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and light.
December 19th, 2023
Randy Lubbering
Beautiful picture. My favorite bird
December 19th, 2023
