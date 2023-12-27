Previous
LHG_1892. Egret across the way by rontu
Photo 2275

LHG_1892. Egret across the way

I saw him fishing at first, he caught a few small fish. Glad to have had a visitor stop by on our pond.
27th December 2023

Linda Godwin

@rontu
