LHG_4348 Dolphin Blow and fin by rontu
Photo 2288

LHG_4348 Dolphin Blow and fin

I finally caught a dolphin at the surface blowing while feeding. I have watched them often and tried to catch them at the surface. Today finally I got one.
10th January 2024 10th Jan 24

Linda Godwin

@rontu
Corinne C ace
Love this!
January 11th, 2024  
KWind ace
Great capture!
January 11th, 2024  
Leslie ace
so happy you got him
January 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
How wonderful!
January 11th, 2024  
